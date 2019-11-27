LIGONIER — West Noble Middle School recently recognized Pillars of Character award recipients for the first trimester.

WNMS recognizes its students in six categories: compassion, honesty, integrity, respect, responsibility and stewardship.

The honorees are as follows:

Compassion

  • Jolie Covarrubius
  • Xavier Hoffmeister
  • McKena Cavender
  • Emily Thompson

Honesty

  • Luis Campos Avila
  • Giselle Pizana
  • Miah Hilbish
  • Lillia Herrera

Integrity

  • Lilyen Lindsay
  • Chris Lopez
  • Thomas Zorn
  • Cindy Campos Montoya

Respect

  • Tim Schlabach
  • Julian Campos
  • Paris Fernandez
  • David Slone

Responsibility

  • Darcy Ritchie
  • Lanie Martin
  • Kylie Bradley
  • Nolan Parks

Stewardship

  • Juan Yepez
  • Mathew Trinklein
  • Mia Owens
  • Breanna Moreno

