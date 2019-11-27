LIGONIER — West Noble Middle School recently recognized Pillars of Character award recipients for the first trimester.
WNMS recognizes its students in six categories: compassion, honesty, integrity, respect, responsibility and stewardship.
The honorees are as follows:
Compassion
- Jolie Covarrubius
- Xavier Hoffmeister
- McKena Cavender
- Emily Thompson
Honesty
- Luis Campos Avila
- Giselle Pizana
- Miah Hilbish
- Lillia Herrera
Integrity
- Lilyen Lindsay
- Chris Lopez
- Thomas Zorn
- Cindy Campos Montoya
Respect
- Tim Schlabach
- Julian Campos
- Paris Fernandez
- David Slone
Responsibility
- Darcy Ritchie
- Lanie Martin
- Kylie Bradley
- Nolan Parks
Stewardship
- Juan Yepez
- Mathew Trinklein
- Mia Owens
- Breanna Moreno
