LIGONIER — A rock salt bagging facility in Ligonier received a five-year tax break on purchase of a new loader and conveyor system for its facility in the city industrial park.
Infinite Resources LLC will receive a five-year tax abatement on the small purchase after being approved by the Ligonier City Council on Nov. 23.
The company is purchasing a use Cat IT 14G loader and a conveyor system at a cost of $149,000 total, which will also help the company repurpose pellet machinery for a new ice melt bagging process at its 200 Pennington Way location. The company estimated it would have the new equipment in town by the end of the year.
The tax impact of the project will be relatively small — with the five-year break Infinite Resources will pay about $10,000 in taxes while saving about $6,000 due to the abatement.
The new equipment will help retain one job and Infinite Resources said it is hopeful to add five more jobs with a total salary of $150,000.
Council members approved the tax abatement for five years at their most recent meeting.
Infinite Resources provides bulk rock salt, treated rock salt, bagged ice melt and bagged rock salt for customers. The company has its bagging facility in Ligonier and main office in Fort Wayne.
