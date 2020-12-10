LIGONIER — The Ligonier Fire Department will be able to buy nearly a dozen bulletproof vests for its personnel, thanks to a $6,338.92 grant it received from the Indiana Public Employers’ Plan.
The vests will be issued to firefighters responding to calls where there could be a possibility of violence, Ligonier Fire Chief Jeremy Weaver said. That could include medical runs where the scene hasn’t been secured, or if they know they are entering a potentially dangerous area.
“If we have something like that we try to have a police officer around, but just having a police officer around doesn’t necessarily protect ourselves,” Weaver said. “The firefighters can put these vests on and it’s an extra layer of security for them.”
The Department will be required to match 20% of the funds awarded, or $1,589.73. That expenditure, plus the grant money, will be enough to net them 10 vests, Weaver estimates.
Each of Ligonier’s full-time firefighters will carry a vest in their vehicle while they are on duty, while the remainder will be left at the station for the 22 volunteer firefighters who assist the agency.
While Ligonier’s firefighters have been fortunate that they have not yet encountered a situation where they needed the vests, Weaver said he sought out the grant because he believes it is a good, proactive investment in his crew’s safety.
“We haven’t had a run where we needed them, but that’s not saying that tomorrow we won’t,” he said. “It’s one of those things where you spend a little bit of money to save a life.”
Weaver said additional protection for firefighters is becoming more of a necessity because the nature of the job itself is changing. Firefighters are now answering vastly more medical calls than they are fires. That means they are encountering more dangerous situations, sometimes without police backup.
Last year, the Ligonier Fire Department made 724 runs. Of those, 349 were medical runs, while only 29 were fire calls. The rest were miscellaneous, including public service, inspections and false alarms.
“When you say ‘firefighter,’ everyone thinks we just fight fires and go to car wrecks,” he said. “We actually go on more medical runs than we do any other runs. So we’re out in people’s houses more, and sometimes we get called to a place where there’s an ongoing fight.”
With violence against first responders, including firefighters, also on the rise nationwide, Weaver said bulletproof vests look like they are becoming an unfortunate, but necessarily part of a firefighters toolkit.
“There’s just so much more violence out there now,” he said. “I feel bad that I’m buying bulletproof vests for firefighters. I should be buying firefighter equipment and not having to worry about something like this, but the way things are going we just need a little more protection for them, just in case.”
