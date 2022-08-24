LIGONIER — A recommended 3% pay increase for West Noble’s principals, assistant principals and directors derailed Monday night when board member Travis Stohlman abruptly moved to table the topic until the next meeting. He gave no explanation for the delay.
Stohlman’s motion was seconded and carried, with board member David Peterson opposed. The board will take up the recommendation at the Sept. 12 meeting.
The increase for administrators and directors was the third piece in the district’s salary puzzle. The 3% to 5% increase for teachers was built into the two-year master contract, now in its second year.
The board granted 3% raises to classified staff at the Aug. 8 meeting. The action raised pay for custodians to $16 per hour with the hope of attracting people to apply for the 10 custodial openings in the district.
Financial director Barbara Fought had already explained to the board how the increased salaries would be paid from the Education Fund. An increased tax levy and decreased debt service of the pension fund are two positive factors affecting the district’s fund balance, she said.
Fought also said assessed evaluation of taxing jurisdictions is expected to increase 10% to 20% across Indiana. The higher assessed evaluation is “new money” for the district, she said.
Fought said it’s unusual not to have the assessed evaluation numbers by this time in the year, but the delay is because Tax Incremental Financing reports, known as TIF, aren’t completed at the state level.
West Noble student enrollment is up and expected to increase slightly after Labor Day, Fought said. Sept. 15 is the state’s official count day for student enrollment, which is used to determine the funding per student that the district will receive.
The board passed its policy for allocating Teacher Appreciation grants without comment. Stohlman abstained from voting, saying that he had a question about the grants but board president Joe Hutsell hadn’t acknowledged him before the vote.
The meeting began with a Spotlight on Success. Middle school assistant principal Ashley Bradley explained the new Charger on Fire staff awards for exemplary effort in doing their jobs. Charger on Fire recipients receive a traveling trophy, which they pass on to the next set of winners.
Tom Bajzatt, a substitute math teacher at the high school, spoke during the public comment period. He asked the board to review its policy for hiring substitutes without regard for educational credentials or teaching experience. He is a retired math teacher with more than 40 years of experience and has substituted at West Noble before.
He said substitutes are expected to be proficient in the many Google-based programs from the first day in the classroom, but are paid only $100 per day, regardless of experience or credentials. Substitutes do not receive benefits.
In other business: the board approved these personnel changes:
Resignations: Terri Skinner, district bus monitor, effective Aug. 10; Carlos Rodriguez, high school custodian, effective Aug. 10; Katie Waterfall, middle school seventh grade ELA teacher, effective Aug. 10
Pamela Maynard, elementary program assistant, effective Aug. 16; and Kelli Brown, high school English teacher, effective Aug. 11.
Certified: Gabrielle Brown, high school English teacher, effective Aug. 11; Kelli Brown, high school guidance counselor, effective Aug. 11; and Karen Hedrick, middle school seventh grade Language Arts teacher, $59,781.92, effective Aug. 23.
Classified: Dominck Reynolds, middle school assistant, Applied Skills, $13 per hour, 7 hours per day, effective Aug. 11; Lisette Salas Moreno, high school program assistant, Apex Program, $13 per hour, 7 hours per day, effective Aug. 15; Tiffani Tefft and Wayne Christlieb, middle school custodians, $16 per hour, 8 hours per day, for 260 days, effective Aug. 23; Art Delgado, high school custodian, $16 per day, 8 hours per day for 260 days, effective Aug. 23; Nicole Allen, elementary custodian, $16 per hour, 8 hours per day for 260 days, effective Aug. 22; Sandy Hunter, primary school food service, $13 per hour, 2 hours per day for 177 days, effective Aug. 23; and Delia Sala-Rubalcava, elementary school program assistant, Applied Skills, $13 per hour, 7 hours per day, effective Aug. 23.
Service Agreement: Jeff Anders, high school Science Team Leader, effective for the 2022-23 school year.
