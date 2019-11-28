LIGONIER — P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County recently awarded seven grants totaling $6,612. Grant recipients are:
• Project Playground at Central Noble, $1,000;
• Project Based Learning Playground Project at Central Noble, match up to $500;
• Book Nook at Central Noble, $1,000;
• Ceramics Slab Roller at East Noble, $400;
• Science Olympiad at East Noble- $1,000;
• Girl’s/Boy’s Night Out at West Noble- $1,000;
• Outdoor School at West Noble- $1,000; and
• RespectTeam Programming, $1,000.
Granting this money shows the community that Noble County youth are passionate about getting involved while helping members gain new experiences through philanthropy.
P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County, standing for Philanthropists Utilizing Lifelong Service and Education, is a youth philanthropy organization that is based in Noble County.
During their meetings and service projects, the 17 members from East Noble, Central Noble and West Noble schools, work to broaden not only their education in philanthropy but that of all youth in the area. The group’s service projects include Little Phil, Kid City, or the Senior Citizen Prom, as well as granting monies to many other non-profits and schools.
