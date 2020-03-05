LIGONIER — Walking through the hallways at West Noble Primary, it’s obvious “Mr. Emely” is a favorite among the kids.
Passing him in the hall means a train of high-fives and fist bumps, along with smiles and updates about their day.
But the end of this school year marks his retirement, now being the last few months where kids can see custodian, maintenance man, bus driver and lifelong friend Tim Emely at school every day.
Reaching 65, it’s the right time to retire for Emerly. But, then again, there’s never a good time for him to leave the job he loves.
“It’s going to be so hard for me to walk away from these people,” Emerly said. “It’s all I’ve known for 42 years. It’s all I’ve known, to get up to go to work in the morning. I just can’t imagine not doing that.”
For 42 years and eight months, Emely has cleaned, fixed things up around his school buildings, helped with additions, subbed for school bus drivers, driven sports teams and school groups.
And for 34 and a half of those years, he’s worked at this school.
He can remember back when he was first hired at 22, sitting in his employer’s living room, discussing pay and eating snacks his boss’ wife made.
He started at Cromwell in a building with three stories, wooden floors and no water on the top level.
From there, he remembers fondly getting handheld radios to communicate throughout the school, way back before cell phones were commonplace.
“Oh, that was wonderful,” Emely said about getting radios.
Throughout his career, he’s worked with five superintendents and five principals, and now, has seen multiple generations of students.
“Now, I’m getting the grandkids of the kids I originally had on my bus route,” Emely said.
Of course, taking care of the school and its kids is a labor of love for Emely, starting every day around 5 a.m.
“I like to get in here when there’s nobody around,” he said.
Sometimes, if there’s bad winter weather the night before, that morning might begin as early as 4 a.m.
“If there’s snow to move, I get up in the middle of the night there and see what’s going on,” Emely said.
And aside from cleaning and plowing snow, Emely handles improvements to the building, too, sometimes with woodworking help from an Amish friend.
The team’s handiwork, the bigger projects done in the summer, can be found throughout West Noble Primary.
Cabinets and cubbies in classrooms were handmade by Emely and his friend. They salvaged and refinished doors for some classroom bathrooms, too.
Bulletin boards? Emely’s handiwork. Paint? The hardware store knows the mix Emely uses exactly, aptly named Tim Gray.
And with additions over the years, Emerly has seen the school grow, just as he has its students.
“It’s amazing to see the transition they’ll make,” Emely reflected, recalling driving a kindergarten student who later plays on a team that Emerly again would drive the bus for.
And the kids remember him, too, long after they’ve become alumni of West Noble.
“They get grown up and married, and they still see me on the street and call me Mr. Emely,” he said.
It makes retiring difficult, Emely said.
“I love them too much,” he said.
But, he and his wife, who also is retired from West Noble, have a few plans for their golden years.
Seeing the Ark Encounter, a replica of Noah’s Ark built to Biblical proportions in Kentucky, is one thing on the list.
So is fishing, maybe in Mississippi, watching the barges. But any vacation would be nice, Emely said, since it’s possible now.
“You know, I had vacation time,” Emely said, pointing out he didn’t take it because things needed to be done at school.
But, until he’s retired, Emely plans on making sure school is safe and welcoming for the kids who can’t pass him by without a high-five.
