Public meetings moved
LIGONIER — The next Ligonier Redevelopment Commission and Board of Works meetings have been rescheduled.
Instead of both happening on their original date of Nov. 11, they will instead be on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
The Redevelopment Commission will meet at 9 a.m. and the Board of Works at 10 a.m.
The decision was made due to scheduling conflicts.
