LIGONIER — Electronic signatures — when and how to use them — became a topic for discussion at Monday’s West Noble school board meeting during a review of the third batch of policy updates.
“My concern is that board members’ signatures could be used without their knowledge,” board member David Peterson said.
The school district has the board’s electronic signatures on hand for use on official documents. Superintendent Galen Mast said he is responsible for safeguarding those signatures to be used in lawful ways.
District Treasurer Barbara Fought said the board’s electronic signatures are used infrequently, and usually for teacher master contracts or status quo contracts for administrators.
The board agreed to take Mast’s suggestion that the policy update include a line that board members will be notified if their electronic signatures will be used.
Other policy updates covered random drug testing for transportation employees and several language updates.
The board then turned to its technology business, approving the sale of old and worn-out Chromebooks to a company that will recycle or dispose of them. The district will receive a check for an estimated $14,000 for the 508 student devices and another 42 devices used by West Noble Elementary staff.
The company will come to the school to pack the devices. Each device will undergo a wiping process to remove all data and its condition will be evaluated for a detailed report organized by serial number. Any device that can’t be wiped clean will be shredded.
On the technology replacement side, the board agreed to ask for $200,000 in the fall cycle of the Common School Loan Technology application program to buy new Chromebooks.
Another planned loan application for $200,000 in the spring cycle will replace the aging wireless access points, known as “hot spots” in each school building to improve connectivity.
Mast said the Common School Loan is a low-interest program which allows schools to buy technology, based on a rate of $100 per student. West Noble last applied for a technology loan in 2019.
In other business, the board accepted the resignation of West Noble Elementary teacher Michele Replogle, effective Nov. 20.
The board granted a leave to Brandy Pizana, a West Noble Primary assistant, from Oct. 30 to about Dec. 11.
Service agreements were approved for Tyler Wolf, high school freshman boys basketball coach, $2,416; Stacey Lang, high school head gymnastics coach, $2,256; Tarah Brennan, high school freshmen girls basketball coach, $2,416; Cris Replogle and Mimguel Pablo, middle school sixth grade boys basketball coaches, $1,050 each; Cordell England, middle school seventh grade boys basketball coach, $1,813; and Ethan Christen and Garrett Roehling, middle school eight grade boys basketball co-coaches, $906.50 each.
