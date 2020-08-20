CROMWELL — Decades of vague and non-existent recordkeeping came back to haunt the Cromwell town council during the discussion of sewer line ownership in the town’s mobile home park.
The issue came to light at Tuesday’s meeting as council members Jerry Pauley, Cheryl Watts and Tiffany Gudakunst discussed solutions for recent incidents of prohibited materials plugging the sewer lines within the park. The council members, all fairly recent newcomers to town government, questioned whether the town or the mobile home park is responsible for maintenance of the sewer lines within the park.
Typically, municipalities are responsible for sewer lines at the street, and the property owner is responsible for the line from the street to the residence or business. Property owners hook up to the sewer line as individuals and are billed separately. Residential developers typically dedicate the infrastructure to the municipality when the development is complete.
Town attorney Jay Rigdon said the mobile home park is billed as one customer, rather than to tenants as individuals, which is not typical. The meter for the park’s usage is inside the wastewater treatment plant, also not a typical situation.
Rigdon said shared sewer lines should be town property, and tenants should be billed individually for sewer usage. He said the sewer lines within the park are “tines on a fork” where residents connect their lines. He said the town and park owners should have had a written agreement when the park was developed.
Former council member DeVon Miller said the mobile home park’s original owner installed the sewer lines in the late 1980s with a “gentlemen’s agreement.” Town clerk Kayla Pauley said she hasn’t discovered any written records of council minutes or agreement between the town and the park owner.
Josh Koontz of Astbury, the town’s utilities manager, said there are no written records of ownership for the park’s water lines, either.
In other business, the council voted to deny a funding request of $5,000 from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department for the Spillman communication system after tabling the request for several months.
The county department has asked cities and towns to share in the costs of system, based on population size.
Kayla Pauley gave the council a timeline for the 2021 budget to be approved. A public hearing will be on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m., before the council meeting, and Oct. 20 is the deadline for the budget’s passage. She said the Gateway system is having problems, but she would upload the town’s budget proposal as soon as possible.
Koontz summarized the town’s recent boil-water advisory, connected to the water tower maintenance project, and a long list of repairs to the water and sewer system. He said Dixon would complete its report on the water tower in about six weeks.
Koontz told the council an electrical contractor has been paid, but has not finished all the work he was hired to do in the town’s water and wastewater plants. Koontz said eight of 20 items are not completed.
The council will send a letter to the contractor, listing the unfinished items and a reasonable deadline to complete the list, before taking further action.
The council decided to donate the $700 appropriated in the 2020 budget for Cromwell Days to the festival committee for next year. This year’s festival has been canceled due to COVID-19 and funds can’t be spent for any other purpose.
Gary Gatman, the new executive director at the Noble County Ecomonic Development Corporation, introduced himself to the council and gave a short presentation on the EDC’s work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.