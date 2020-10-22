CROMWELL — The Cromwell Town Council decided Tuesday night to begin the application process for an Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs grant for a major infrastructure project that could upgrade its aging water and wastewater systems.
The next grant cycle is spring 2021.
Josh Koontz of Astbury Water Technology, which manages the town’s utilities, gave his report of the most urgent repairs needed for the water system, sewer system and streets. He then suggested the council consider a system-wide project to fix multiple issues at once.
“It’s piecemeal,” he said of the long list of repairs the council reviews at every meeting.
Much of the town’s infrastructure is more than 25 years old, Koontz said. Among the needs are a recoating of the water tower interior and other repairs discovered during a recent inspection; the replacement of meters, generators and other equipment in the water and sewer plants and lines, and building maintenance.
Casey Erwin of DLZ, the town’s engineering firm, said the OCRA grant process offers two options: a study grant of six to nine months, or hiring a grant writer to do a matching grant for a larger construction project that would make the systems operate well for 10 to 20 years.
The council agreed to work with Koontz and Erwin to immediately begin the application process.
In other business, the council will send a letter to remind residents that some items should never be flushed into the sewer system.
Koontz said a recent blockage in a sewer line in Stoneridge mobile home park was caused by flushable wipes and feminine hygiene products.
After some discussion, the council agreed to have the Stoneridge park manager deliver copies of the letter to all park residents.
Stoneridge is considered as one utility customer because its management pays its utility bills collectively. Stoneridge residents are not billed individually for water and sewer service, so they do not receive information that is inserted into the town’s utility bills.
Koontz said cooking grease can also create blockages if it is poured down a sink drain. He said West Noble schools have three grease traps to prevent buildup in the sewer lines.
The street department will begin a sign replacement process as the budget allows. None of the street name signs are reflective, and some stop, yield and “no parking” signs are missing. Council member Cheryl Watts said “no parking” signs were missing on both sides of Olive Street, creating a safety hazard, but that enforcement is difficult without the signs.
The council decided to apply for reimbursement of payroll expenses due to COVID-19 from March through Dec. 31 as authorized by the CARES Act. The money goes back into the general fund, Clerk-Treasurer Kayla Pauley said.
