Marjorie Musselman
WAWAKA — Marjorie Mae Musselman, 88, of Wawaka, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday morning, Oct. 8, 2019, at Northridge Village in Albion, Indiana.
She was born on March 17, 1931, the daughter of Floyd and Gertrude (Rex) Meroney, in Ligonier, Indiana.
On Feb. 20, 1953, she married Ross “Max” Musselman. He preceded her in death on Feb. 8, 2015.
She is survived by five sons, Philip (Peggy) Musselman, of Ligonier, Wayne (Robin) Musselman, of Ligonier, Mark (Vickie) Musselman, of Wawaka, Douglas Musselman, of South Bend, and Randy (Patty) Musselman, of Ligonier; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and another great-grandson on his way.
Marjorie was a devoted homemaker and a member of Sparta United Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, jigsaw puzzles, puzzle books, and volunteering at the food pantry.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 62 years, Max; her parents; and a brother, Robert Meroney.
A funeral service was held in Marjorie’s honor on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier.
Pastor Jim Rice officiated.
Burial followed at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell.
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Cancer Society or Sparta United Church of Christ.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
