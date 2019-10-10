LIGONIER — Former Ligonier mayor Charles Musselman has died.
Musselman, a Democrat, served as mayor of Ligonier from 1996 to 2000. He also owned and operated the Ligonier Hardware for 42 years in downtown Ligonier.
Former Ligonier council member Patti Sheppard said Musselman’s downtown experience gave him first-hand knowledge of the needs of Ligonier residents.
“He was a local businessman who decided he wanted to serve the community at a higher level,” she said Wednesday morning. “People shared their concerns in his hardware store.”
Sheppard said she worked with Musselman on projects to add a second water tower to increase capacity and develop wellhead protection for Ligonier. They also worked together on a review of the city’s planning documents.
“We had growth issues then. He was able to see us through them,” she said. “We made some right choices to increase our capacity with the second tower. It saved money in the future by saving costs in repeating the process required by the state.”
She said Musselman shared downtown business experience with former mayors John Golden and Grover Patrick. Golden also owned a hardware store and Patrick owned a gas station. All three engaged daily with their customers, getting to know residents personally and hearing their concerns.
Musselman, 90, had moved to Ossian from Ligonier. He was born June 17, 1929, in Olathe, Kansas, to Harvey Loanzo and Catherine (Storch) Musselman. They preceded him in death.
Musselman graduated from Wawaka High School and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.
He married Judith Ann LeMiux on Feb. 5, 1977, and she survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Dennis of Ligonier, Dave of Ligonier, and Jason and Tiffany Musselman of Ossian; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; a brother, Bob Musselman of Elkhart, and a sister, Thelma Cantrell of Kendallville.
Two brothers, Max and Dean Musselman, preceded him in death.
Visitation is today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ossian United Methodist Church, 201 W. Mill St., Ossian.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. David Herr officiating. Burial with military honors will take place at 2 p.m. at Sparta Cemetery, Kimmell.
Memorial donations may be given to the church.
