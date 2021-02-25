LIGONIER — Police Chief Bryan Shearer brought a little show-and-tell to the city council meeting Monday night with the demonstration of the city’s new body cameras for officers.
Council members viewed the quality of the images and sound from three separate viewpoints — the officer’s body camera, his squad car’s dash camera and the camera inside the squad car — for a traffic stop on S.R. 5.
“Very impressive,” said council president Ken Schuman.
All three viewpoints can be synchronized with GPS data later to produce a timeline and locations for any incident. The recordings go directly to Noble County’s Spillman system and secure cloud storage, where they can be kept as long as needed.
Videos are stored according to classifications. Traffic stops will be kept three years, Shearer said.
“The Prosecutor’s Office has done nothing but rave” about the quality of the camera system, Shearer said.
In response to a question, Shearer said the camera system has night vision capability, but that the “human eye” mode is the preferred setting.
Council member Chris Fought said the fire station committee has identified maintenance issues, especially windows, in the current fire station building. The committee is considering future uses for the building that will be income generating and self-sustaining when the new fire station is ready for occupancy.
A 24-hour fitness center, renovating and leasing the building to another business or organization, rented office space or some use for the park department have been suggested.
Clerk-treasurer Barbara Hawn said the city would, at a minimum, have to budget for utilities for 2022. The new fire station is expected to be completed late this year.
In other business, the council agreed with Ligonier Fire Chief Jeremy Weaver to give a bonus of $300 each to six volunteers who have responded to COVID-19 calls. Weaver said the bonuses would come from the relief fund.
Parks director Travis Brimhall said a disc golf tournament will begin March 16 at the city’s course in Kenney Park. He said 4-10 people are playing disc golf on the course every day, all winter, despite the weather. The winter use of the course is an unexpected benefit, but the downside is that players lose their discs in the snow.
Two Ligonier residents spoke during the citizen comment period about a repair bill to their water softener related to iron buildup from city water. They were directed to bring the matter to the Board of Works.
