LIGONIER — The Ligonier High School Alumni will hold its 35th dinner Aug. 4.
Anyone who attended the Ligonier Building is invited to join in on the festivities.
The event will be held at West Noble High School. Doors will open at 11 a.m. with food served at 12:30 p.m.
The cost is $16.00 per person.
Questions can be directed to Glen Hicks at 856-2821 or glenhicks44@gmail.com.
