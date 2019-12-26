LIGONIER — Nobody knows water better than Jeff Boyle in Ligonier.
And now, with a new award from the Indiana Rural Water Association, Ligonier’s water superintendent is officially in the big leagues statewide.
Recently, Boyle won the director of the year award from the IRWA at the organization’s statewide conference.
It’s been a long time coming for Boyle.
“I’m excited because I’ve been (Ligonier’s water superintendent) 37-plus years,” he said. “I’ve tried to do my best to serve the community.”
But, as excited as Boyle was, his wife found out about the award first and kept it a secret from him before he was officially announced at the conference. Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel knew about it, too.
“Between my wife and the mayor, they kind of hid it from me,” Boyle said.
To earn the award, you have to have served your community for a while, and someone has to nominate you, but Boyle doesn’t know who nominated him to receive it.
Fisel commended Boyle for getting the award at a common council meeting this month, emphasizing that it’s a “big deal.”
“It is a reflection on the city as everybody knows, and not only that, but it gets Ligonier recognition,” Fisel said.
She also said that this award is another example of how department heads and boards work together in Ligonier’s government.
“We share the good, and we share the bad, and we grow stronger as one,” Fisel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.