LIGONIER — The Ligonier Police Department has anted up big time in the war on drugs.
For the first time, that department has allotted 16 hours per week for an officer to work undercover doing drug investigations with the Noble County Narcotics Investigation Unit.
“If you’re trying to make a difference, this is what you have to do,” Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer said. “You can only do so much with the uniform division in the drug world. You’re only scratching the surface.”
Ligonier’s officer joins a full-time undercover detective with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department in a cooperative effort to combat the drug problem in Ligonier and the communities that serve the West Noble School Corp.
The deputy sheriff works in all areas of Noble County, but the Ligonier officer’s time will focus on the West Noble area.
Ligonier’s officer will continue to work three road shifts each week in his marked police car, but the remainder of his time will be spent fighting illegal narcotics.
“It’s worth 80 hours a week, but we can do 16,” Shearer said. “I told them it would be a limited basis.”
One month in, the Ligonier officer’s work has directly led to five drug arrests. While doing surveillance on one residence, the officer also helped solve a theft case in which two were arrested and stolen property was returned.
That kind of productivity is what Shearer was looking for — even though it has taken more than 16 hours a week in some instances.
“Things are getting done,” Shearer said. “I don’t have an issue with that.”
The idea
It wasn’t a tough sell.
When the Noble County Sheriff’s Department’s undercover narcotics investigator went to Shearer with a request for some manpower assistance approximately one month ago, it didn’t take Shearer long to agree.
“I had an answer in my first five minutes of our conversation,” Shearer said.
It wasn’t a tough sell for Noble County Sheriff Max Weber when his officer came to him with the suggestion either.
“He had this idea,” Weber said. “He felt there was a need for an extra guy.”
Weber approved, and gave the deputy permission to take the idea to Shearer.
While quickly on board, Shearer had conditions:
• He had to have the support of Mayor Patty Fisel — he got it.
• Road shifts had to be covered — and that has happened with the scheduling of part-time officers on the days the officer was scheduled for narcotics investigations.
“We didn’t lose anything,” Shearer said. “His road shifts are being covered.”
• The officer’s scheduled road shifts had to take priority over the drug investigations.
• The final condition was Shearer wanted to see bad guys getting arrested and drugs taken off the streets.
“If we want to do this, we have to show results,” Shearer said.
With the five drug arrests and two people booked on theft charges, the program has already paid dividends to the city of Ligonier.
Undercover
So far, Shearer is getting the results he’s looking to see. And that’s because the officer can devote his two shifts per week to narcotics investigations.
Shearer said patrol officers frequently get tips about illegal drugs in Ligonier. But it is very difficult to pursue these tips because these officers are responding to numerous calls each shift.
Having an officer devoted to these investigations for an entire shift can — and does — lead to arrests.
The Ligonier undercover officer said not being in uniform is key to developing relationships and leads in the drug world. He said a person will say one thing to an officer in uniform, and something else entirely if they converse while the officer is in plain clothes.
“You have to have someone that looks like them and talks like them,” Weber said.
Shearer said the officer he chose is suited to the work.
“He’s always been proactive in the drug world,” Shearer said. “He always went above and beyond.”
“I’ve always enjoyed the dope game,” the officer said.
Being in plain clothes not only helps open the lines of communication with sources in the drug world, it also allows the officer to perform surveillance in a vehicle that isn’t marked as a police vehicle.
“It’s not a lot different then what a normal detective does,” Shearer said. “You’re doing the same things as a uniformed officer, just behind the scenes.”
The work does pay dividends. So far this year, the undercover officer with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department has made 27 arrests in Noble County. The deputy works as part of a task force with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Of those 27 arrests, 14 have been charged in the federal judicial system.
That officer’s work has led to 10 pounds of methamphetamine being seized so far this year, resulting in approximately 1,700 hits of crystal meth.
The officers involved in the program said drug investigations take time. It’s not like on television, where entire investigations are completed in one 45-minute show.
In the real world, it can take weeks or months before enough evidence is compiled to apply for an arrest warrant.
“Even though they give tips, it doesn’t happen overnight,” the undercover Ligonier officer said.
The deputy insisted that Ligonier and Noble County are safe places to live and work. Undercover narcotics investigations simply help to keep it that way.
The future
Weber said he would like to see the program eventually include three or four full-time officers to better cover the county in its entirety. But he stressed it would have to be something that is very manageable, with adequate oversight.
Shearer agreed.
“We’re two administrations that have checks and balances,” Shearer said.
With budgeting for 2020 already completed, Shearer said it would be 2021 before he could see expanding his officer’s involvement in the effort. But that’s the direction he would like to go.
“I’m going to continue to seek money, however long it takes, to get this full-time,” Shearer said. “That’s how much I believe in this. I’m committed. You just have to put your resources where you need them. It’s not difficult.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.