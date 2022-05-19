LIGONIER — The Ligonier Visitor Center opened for the season on May 3 at 800 Lincolnway South (S.R.5). The center includes a museum, gift shop, and brochures about area attractions.
Volunteers operate the center. Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The visitor center will be open all summer and through October. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
The museum has many displays and artifacts of Ligonier history, including military uniforms from local service members, antique medical equipment, Wilkinson Sisters quilts, and memorabilia from several Ligonier businesses, organizations and Citizens. A beautifully restored Mier carriage is the jewel of the museum’s collection.
The gift shop offers the wares of several local small businesses, with new items Added this year.
Volunteers will offer step-on guided tours to organizations, senior centers, or churches with their own bus or van. The tour includes historical homes and buildings, the many murals in downtown, and a narrative of the city’s history. Call 260-894-9000 for information or to schedule a tour.
