Viaduct in Ligonier slated for repair

LIGONIER — About 27 years after it was constructed, a faulty viaduct in Ligonier will finally be fixed this month.
“We are very, very excited,” Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel said.
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that, from July 27-30, it will be closing S.R. 5 in both directions between U.S. 6 and S.R. 120.
According to an INDOT construction update, a “drainage structure” on S.R. 5 between Depot and Mercer Streets will be replaced.
A detour route includes U.S. 6 west of Ligonier, S.R. 13 through Millersburg and a portion of U.S. 20 just south of Shipshewana.
This repair is the same city officials have been calling for in recent public meetings.
The viaduct posed a hazard for Ligonier residents, flooding when it rained and freezing over in the winter.
“It does get really deep right there,” Fisel said. “Dangerously deep.”
Fisel pointed out that since the viaduct was part of a state road, the city of Ligonier couldn’t repair it themselves.
To get the repair made, Fisel and other city administrators made sure to let INDOT know whenever they saw the viaduct flooding.
Of course, Fisel knows how inconvenient the four-day detour will be — in fact, she’s alerted the industrial park to plan accordingly with shipments coming on from S.R. 5.
“That’s a vital artery for our industrial park,” Fisel said.
Fisel said the hope now is that the flooding will be fixed after the construction later this month, and residents won’t have to worry about that danger anymore.
