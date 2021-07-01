LIGONIER — The Ligonier City Council finished its work Monday night on a rezoning ordinance for Coussens Planned Development that city leaders hope will make the large property more attractive to buyers and developers.
The ordinance rezones the property, south of U.S. 6 and west of U.S. 33, from agriculture to broad categories for residential and multi-family use, commercial and retail use and industrial use.
The council passed the ordinance on its first reading at the June 14 meeting. Two council members were absent, so the council had to wait until Monday’s meeting to complete the second and third readings.
Mayor Patty Fisel said city leaders had a meeting scheduled Tuesday in Fort Wayne with Indiana Department of Transportation officials about a proposed extension of Diamond Lake Road along the southern boundary of the Coussens property to connect U.S. 33 on the east side with Townline Road on the west side.
During the citizen comment period in the meeting, Joan Cripe of the Ligonier Marshmallow Festival thanked the city’s department heads for their assistance during the Labor Day festivities, which has been greenlighted for 2021.
Cripe said the festival is conducting a raffle to replace income lost in 2020 when the festival was canceled.
She also put a plug in for the city to consider giving some space to the festival committee in the old fire station building on Main Street, after the fire department moves into its new station later this year. The festival currently uses the Main Street fire station as a home base during the festival.
A committee, which includes council member Chris Fought, has been formed to explore uses for the Main Street fire building after the new fire station is occupied.
In other business, park director Travis Brimhall said the Ligonier Recreation Center will host a Noble County Department of Health COVID vaccination clinic July 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered. Registration is open at www.ourshot.in.gov or patients may walk in. No identification is required, according to a flyer posted on the city hall bulletin board.
