LIGONIER — The Ligonier Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual Citizen, Youth and Business of the Year awards.
These awards will be presented at the Chamber’s annual luncheon on Tuesday, July 19, at the Ligonier United Methodist Church.
Nominations may be emailed to chamber@ligtel.com or letters can be mailed to P.O. Box 121, Ligonier IN. 46767.
The Ligonier Chamber of Commerce is a networking organization for businesses and individuals. The Chamber meets the third Tuesday each month for lunch at noon at Ligonier United Methodist Church.
