Jeff Wysong recently traveled to Times Square in New York City for the honor of helping to ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq stock market to celebrate his client’s initial public offering. The new public company, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, commenced trading under the ticker symbol “HCVIU” on Sept. 29, 2021
Wysong, a 2008 West Noble High School graduate, works for Sidley Austin, a Chicago-based law firm that was instrumental in the legal work for the new Nasdaq listing.
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI’s IPO ultimately raised total gross proceeds of approximately $341 million.
The company is a special purpose acquisition company, which are commonly called “SPACs”, founded by Daniel Hennessy. SPACs are formed for the purpose of acquiring or entering into a business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on target businesses in the industrial technology sector.
Following graduation from West Noble High School, Wysong, the son of Phil and Vi Wysong of Wawaka, graduated from Hillsdale College (2012) and Northwestern Law School (2016). He and his wife, Jennifer, have three children.
“Never in a million years would I have thought I’d end up doing this type of work,” said Wysong. “Dream big and follow the doors God opens for you. It will take you to some amazing places.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.