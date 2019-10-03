LIGONIER — Retirement isn’t in the picture yet for Lorna Jo Atz.
Even after 40 years working for Dr. Brown’s dentistry, Atz, who goes by Jo, has no intention of stopping.
“I am down to three days a week, which I’m enjoying,” Atz said. “ And I don’t have any definite plans to retire at any point in time. My father worked until he was 75.”
What she is planning on, however, is living a nice, long life.
“Both my parents lived to be 100,” Atz said. “So, you know, there’s the longevity of retirement.”
People might recognize Atz as a friendly face behind the front desk at the office, among stacks of magazines and patients waiting for their appointments.
The office is a Cavin Street staple, sitting along the main stretch in Ligonier, right next to Grounded Coffee and across from City Hall.
The dentist’s office was always local, and so has Atz been.
Though she didn’t grow up in Ligonier, she was raised in neighboring DeKalb County in Butler. After she graduated from Eastside High School, she got married and moved to town, where she’s been ever since.
While at Eastside, Atz participated in the vocational ICT program the school offered, and she describes herself as an advocate for that kind of education.
That’s where she first became interested in dentistry and gained experience. But her way into the business was a little unusual.
Although Dr. Peter Brown now owns the practice, when she first started working there, he had yet to come of age.
“Dr. Richard Brown, the first owner, happened to be my husband’s dentist’s neighbor,” Atz said.
Word got around about her experience, but she wasn’t ready to start working quite yet.
“He knew that I had been a chairside assistant, but at that time, I was not working,” Atz said. “My second child had been a premie, so we decided I be a stay-at-home mom until she was older and until they were ready to go to school.”
And when that time came, she was ready to go from taking care of her kids to helping patients.
“Then, my husband and I started praying about whether I should continue babysitting or to start working, and it was about two weeks later,” Atz said. “Dr. Brown asked if I wanted to work for him.”
Taking care of people has been a theme in Atz’ life. Some would call her family-oriented, caring or compassionate.
“Nurturing,” is the work Atz uses.
“I really enjoy the people, the patients,” Atz said. “We have opportunities to help and guide them and support them as far as encouraging proper dental care.”
When she’s not at work, she’s busy engaging in her family’s and community members’ lives around her.
Right now, she and other people with the Noble County Extension Homemakers are sewing hospice gowns for Parkview. They’re aiming to make 32 this year.
About 25 years ago, she even took a mission trip to Belize to assist with dentistry there.
“That might be something in the future I’d like to do more,” she said.
But, for now, she’s got plenty of hobbies.
“The grandkids’ sports take up a lot of time,” Atz said, “and I like to sew.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.