KIMMELL — Noble County set a new record for biggest-ever meth bust, seizing more than 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine from a Kimmell residence.
The unofficial designation surpassed the previous biggest bust when officers seized approximately 18 pounds of meth from a home north of Ligonier at the end of 2016.
On Thursday, the Noble County Narcotics Division, made up of officers from the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, Ligonier Police Department and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, received information about a large quantity of illegal drugs being brought into Noble County. The information received was a result of a criminal investigation which was started by local and federal officers.
The information received was presented to a federal prosecutor with an anticipated search warrant being issued due to a large quantity if narcotics potentially being delivered. The investigation resulted in the search warrant being served at a residence located at 2790 N. U.S. 33, Lot 11, Kimmell, with more than 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine being recovered by the officers involved with the investigation.
Considering a typical dose of methamphetamine is a quarter of a gram, 20 pounds would account for more than 9,000 hits of the illegal stimulant.
At this time no arrests have been made and the case is currently under investigation. No other information about the case is available at this time.
The previously titleholder of “biggest bust” had occurred when police raided the home of Mark Morr, located on S.R. 5 north of Ligonier on Dec. 30, 2016. During that raise, police recovered approximately 18 pounds of methamphetamine, around 100 pounds of marijuana, more than a dozen firearms and a treasure-trove of items later determined to have been stolen.
Morr was convicted at trial and sentenced to 45 years in prison. After a partly-successful appeal, Morr was re-sentenced to 36 years in prison, where he remains incarcerated today.
Those assisting with the current investigation and seizure were the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Ligonier Police Department, Members of the Federal Drug Task Force, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Albion Police Department and Homeland Security.
The bust is the latest in a string of big drug seizures initiated by the Noble County Narcotics Unit. The cooperation of the officers has led to an increased the number of arrests and seizures of not only illegal drugs, but also weapons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.