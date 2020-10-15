LIGONIER — West Noble school board members asked questions about their first batch of annual policy updates Monday night, weighing in on whether specific or broader, flexible policies were best for the district.
Topics for the reviewed policies included time limits for speakers at public hearings, live streaming and electronic recording of public meetings, crowdfunding for school projects and language on financial appropriations.
Board member Todd Moore asked whether the board is required to allow live streaming of its meetings. Superintendent Galen Mast didn’t give a “yes” or “no” answer, but characterized school board meetings as “a private meeting of a public entity.”
Under the Indiana Open Door Law, school corporations are defined as public agencies. School corporation meetings are open to the public, not private, with a few exceptions for executive sessions as defined in the law.
Members of the public have the right under the law to be present at public meetings and to record the meeting by videotape, shorthand or any other method of recording, according to the handbook for Indiana’s public access laws.
Under the law, the board may impose “reasonable” restrictions to equipment and its use for recording, but it may not prohibit the use of cameras, tape recorders or other technology to record the meeting. A member of the public could live stream the meeting as an individual in the audience, and he or she does not need the board’s permission to do so.
Attending the meeting doesn’t give a member of the public the right to speak, however. The school board may choose to offer a time for public comments during a meeting, which it currently does, or set time limits for speaking. The board is not required to allow any time for public comment on its agenda.
The policy update for crowdfunding for classroom projects or school needs will require approval from the school board or the superintendent. Crowdfunding is the practice of funding a project by raising many small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the internet.
Mast said problems have developed when teachers or parents have individually set up a crowdfunding account for a purchase, sometimes without knowledge of administrators or the school board, or to circumvent the district’s supply channels.
School board members received another stack of policy updates to read before the Oct. 26 meeting.
In other business, the board accepted the resignation of Charity Garcia, middle school custodian, effective Oct. 9. Service agreements were approved for Katie Waterfall, middle school Anime Club sponsor, $502; and Vicki Replogle and Tisha Felix, middle school homebound tutors at $35 per hour for the 2020-21 school year.
