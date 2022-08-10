LIGONIER — The fire departments of Perry Township and Ligonier have agreed to continue working together and help each other out during calls.
The Ligonier City Council approved a 1.5% increase per year for the agreement with Perry Township at its July 25 meeting with the contract being finalized during Monday night’s meeting.
The city and the township agreed to continuing their contract for another four years with Perry Township paying 1.5% more every year to the city to share the Ligonier fire department’s resources.
The agreement begins in 2023 and goes until 2026. Perry Township will have to pay the city $32,391.98 in 2023 and the amount increasing to $33,871.60 by the end of the contract in 2026.
The increase was requested by Perry Township Trustee Barb Donley and was agreed to by the council.
The contract states “both Ligonier and Perry Township desire to provide their respective jurisdictional areas with adequate fire protection and believe that it would be in the best interest of each to cooperate in the purchase, maintenance, and upkeep of adequate fire-fighting apparatus and equipment as is necessary to afford adequate fire protection to both Ligonier and Perry Township.”
The agreements says Ligonier and Perry Township will have their own trucks and equipment and are responsible for maintaining and repairing them when needed.
It also states the Perry Township fire department should house its firetrucks in the corporate limits of Ligonier.
“Ligonier shall provide housing for the Township equipment, manpower to operate said Township equipment, shall provide for the daily routine maintenance of Township equipment in order to assure daily that said equipment is operational and fit for firefighting purposes, and provide a leadership team to respond to fire and other emergencies,” the agreement says.
Ligonier will have exclusive control over the volunteer firefighting force and will be required to employ those members. The contract states those members shall be available for firefighting calls in both the city and the township along with portions of Elkhart Township that are provided under a separate contract Ligonier has with that township.
Equipment owned by Perry Township will be required to be made available to fight fires in both areas.
The agreement also states that Ligonier Fire Chief Jeremy Weaver will be required to make monthly reports to the Perry Township trustee containing all calls made by the township’s firetrucks during that month.
Weaver said in 2021, the city fire department had 133 calls outside of city limits they responded to with Perry Township. Sixty-seven of those were medical calls.
“We don’t have this same type of contract with other nearby townships. We typically do mutual aid calls with those during fire calls,” he said.
These townships include Sparta Township, Topeka and Elkhart Township. Ligonier did 149 mutual aid calls in 2021.
In other business, the council held discussions about its five-year comprehensive financial plan, which the city uses to forecast new employees and capital items for a year within the five-year period and are added with estimates on costs to see where the city will be within that time period.
Ligonier Clerk Treasurer Barbara Hawn said they use this to see if they will be able to afford items requested by the city’s department heads.
She told the council for next year, the fire department plans to purchase a new firetruck and the police department plans to purchase new vehicles.
