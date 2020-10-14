I’ll be leaving KPC next week.
Making the jump out of the news industry was not a decision I came to easily.
Since I was a freshman at Ball State, I’ve been working so, so hard to make myself the best newspaper reporter I could be.
I would get two hours of sleep to finish a story and still be up in time for class. And then, in class, I would send emails to sources trying to set up interviews.
And, looking back, I feel like I’ve done well for myself. There are not a lot of college students who are hired right out of school in the field they want.
When this new opportunity came up for me, though, it was just too good to pass up. And I felt the time was right to make the next step in my career.
That’s not to say I won’t miss working to tell the stories that we hold dear in Noble County. And I’ll never stop being grateful to you all for trusting me to tell them.
To the moms who told me how they have to drop off kids at daycare before 4 a.m. just to make it into work — thank you for being vulnerable with me.
To the 100-year-olds who have taken the time to lay out their life stories and impart me with some words of wisdom — thank you for letting me help your story live on.
To the parents who have cried over the phone with me about how proud they are of their 2020 grad, but they couldn’t celebrate them back in May — thank you for sharing your grief with me.
And to the Spanish-speaking community in Ligonier — thank you for your patience with this fledgling hispanohablante.
Don’t worry about me, though. Bobby and I are still living in Fort Wayne with the cat, of course. You can still keep in touch with me by following me on Twitter @SaraBKPC (although that handle will change soon).
Although I’m leaving, I don’t want you to end your support of KPC. Please keep telling our reporters your stories, and please keep supporting them monetarily if you can.
I’ll say this probably every day until I die: subscribing to your local newspaper, wherever you live, is the No. 1 way to ensure your community is held accountable, and for you to stay educated about everything from your kids’ school to your mother’s nursing home.
Through supporting them, you’re going to see more in-depth local content. It’s also a great way to tell reporters who quite literally dedicate their lives to keeping you informed that you appreciate their work and think they should be paid for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.