KENDALLVILLE — Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview LaGrange Hospital were recently recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association, in partnership with Governor Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box, for their commitment to infant and maternal health. The announcement was made at the second annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.
Parkview Noble Hospital earned the Hospital of Distinction recognition based on implementing best practices in six key areas impacting the health of Hoosier moms and babies, including infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage, and maternal hypertension.
“Making sure that our new moms have the best patient experience means keeping their safety and health, and that of their babies, at the forefront of everything we do in our Family Birthing Center,” said Gary Adkins, Parkview Noble Hospital president. “Our FBC nurses provide world-class care, and we’re honored to receive this recognition of the team’s commitment and achievements.”
Parkview LaGrange Hospital was recognized in the 2021 Category of Excellence for demonstrating success in safe sleep, breastfeeding and perinatal substance use.
“It’s wonderful to receive this recognition of our Family Birthing Center team’s diligence and commitment in taking care of the needs of our moms and babies,” said Jordi Disler, president of Parkview LaGrange Hospital. “Getting little ones and their moms off to a great start means prioritizing their safety and getting them on a healthy track together.”
Also earning the Hospital of Distinction recognition were Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital, Parkview Hospital Randallia and Parkview Regional Medical Center.
“Indiana hospitals are grateful for the leadership of Gov. Holcomb and Dr. Box and are thrilled to be a partner in Indiana’s effort to reduce infant mortality,” said state hospital association president Brian Tabor. “We look forward to building on the progress we’ve made.”
Indiana Hospital Association serves as the professional trade association for more than 170 acute care, critical access, behavioral health, and other specialized hospitals in Indiana.
Parkview Noble Hospital is located at 401 Sawyer Road, Kendallville. Parkview LaGrange Hospital is located at 207 N. Townline Road in LaGrange.
