Google “Instant Pot” and you get 250 million results in a half-second. This gigantic electric pressure cooker promises to make life easier by doing the job of your stovetop cookware, slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer and oven — all in one magical appliance — up to 10 times faster than the old-fashioned way.
I’m not buying the hype because the claims are too good to be true. Instant Pots are the latest fad.
For one thing, I don’t need any new appliances. I’ve had the same stainless steel cookware for 43 years to fry, steam, cook and sauté food. I still use the same traditional stovetop pressure cooker that we got for a wedding present, which cooks food in about the same time as an Instant Pot.
The stovetop pressure cooker does add a thrilling element to meal prep, though. As a kid, I remember my mom cleaning and repainting the kitchen ceiling after an explosion of meatballs and tomato juice blew the lid off of her pressure cooker.
Like the microwave oven, the cooking speed is the appeal of the Instant Pot. We really want that gadget from “Star Trek” that produces dinner instantly — cooked in seconds, properly plated, steaming fresh and table ready.
Clever marketing has convinced cooks that the “Star Trek” gadget has arrived in the form of the Instant Pot. Claims about the Instant Pot’s super powers have whipped the fad into a frenzy online:
• Faster is always better (Clue: it isn’t. Some foods cooked quickly will be shoe leather).
• Countless tips offer hints on how to use this superhero appliance (Clue: Using it is complicated — but technology!);
• Countless recipes abound (Clue: Mom’s recipe for meatloaf isn’t going to work in here).
What clever marketing exaggerates is the ability of the Instant Pot to replicate the strengths of the replaced appliances. You are never going to get crispy roasted potatoes, chicken and vegetables like you would in the oven.
The fast cooking time doesn’t take into account the 15 minutes the Instant Pot will take to build pressure. Vegetables in the Instant Pot are likely to be limp and unappealing instead of steamed crisp-tender.
My daughter got an Instant Pot for Christmas a couple of years ago, so I’ve had a chance to sample some of the outcomes during dinner at her house. The results are mixed.
She’s had the best luck with meat dishes, except for making her grandmother’s recipe for Porcupine Meatballs. The meatballs, made with rice and ground beef in a traditional pressure cooker, won’t stick together or retain their shape in an Instant Pot. They’ve been a mushy pile of rice and hamburger soup every time.
It was way too complicated to do corn on the cob in the Instant Pot, when a kettle of boiling water on the stove achieved the same result with minimal effort.
Potatoes, regardless of whether they were baked or boiled, came out with the same mushy texture.
She received baking accessories for her Instant Pot this Christmas, so Saturday she followed an Instant Pot recipe to the letter to make a vanilla bundt cake.
The bundt shape was perfect in the Instant Pot’s small pan, but the cake wasn’t brown and didn’t rise much — a pale, dense and pretty pound cake. It had the texture and flavor of an underbaked sugar cookie.
We ate that cake anyway.
Like most other kitchen technology, the Instant Pot will improve over time and maybe the price will drop a little. The truth on its performance is probably somewhere between the clever marketing hype and the Tales of Woe about recipes gone wrong.
In the meantime, a disclaimer should be attached to every Instant Pot:
Food cooked in this appliance may not resemble anything edible in taste or texture. Dinner will be late, so you will eat it anyway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.