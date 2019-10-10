It’s homecoming season, which means it’s also pep rally season, which means it’s time again for me to realize how truly bizarre my high school was.
From weird rules to freak accidents to random monuments, it seemed normal at the time, but now looking back, sometimes I wonder how I turned out ok.
Let me explain that first one — for a long, long time at my high school, we weren’t allowed to have pep rallies.
That’s because when my brother (four years older than I) was in high school, the school the Friday before the homecoming football game held a rally.
It was supposed to be a special one, because that year, they announced our new mascot, Rocky, a terrifying doppelgänger of Purdue Pete.
But I digress.
That afternoon, when the announcer welcomed Rocky into the gym for the first time ever, someone else came out instead.
Simply put, a high school boy streaked in front of the entire school and was only stopped when the athletic director and other people corralled him and led him out of the room.
I don’t blame the administrators for putting a stop to the pep rallies. We didn’t have one again until I was a senior in high school.
That wasn’t the thing that my high school made international news for, though.
It was instead when our auditorium’s stage collapsed during a student-led rock concert back in 2015.
Now, this was no tragedy, even though it seemed like it was when I was there in the second row. All said, there were lots of bruises and one of my friends broke his femur, but everyone made a full recovery.
What was strange about this, though, was the aftermath.
Homeland Security parked outside of our auditorium for a solid month to make sure the accident wasn’t due to terrorist activity. My friends who were in the show (suspected terrorists, apparently) weren’t allowed to collect coats, backpacks and laptops from backstage until the investigation was finished.
Trucks from every Indianapolis TV news station you could think of staked out in a park across from the school for longer than Homeland Security was there, too. Kids who walked through the park to get to school were regularly asked for interviews.
Another weird thing about Westfield wasn’t something that happened, but instead, a monument inside of the school that made absolutely no sense.
We had at least a ten-foot-tall bronze statue of Frederic Remington’s “Bronco Buster” inside of the school. Since I’ve graduated, they have moved it outside.
For those unfamiliar with 1890s sculpture, allow me to explain: this was a massive bucking bronco with a cowboy on top of it trying to break the horse.
Why did we have it? Absolutely no reason at all.
Apparently, around the time the school was built, a number of these large statues were being given away or auctioned at a very low price. The school had a chance to say they wanted one, but not which one.
When it arrived, it was a brilliant, shiny gold, but as with many nice things, it didn’t stay nice for long. Someone tried to clean it and it dulled to a dark rusty bronze.
It was affectionately nicknamed The Horse.
In keeping up with my high school since then, the slew of unusual happenings hasn’t died down at all. It warms my heart to know that all of the future Shamrocks will have to deal with whatever insane-o stuff that crops up in that school.
