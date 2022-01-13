LIGONIER — Members of the Ligonier Redevelopment Commission are helping out a new business in town to hit the ground running.
The committee recommended at Wednesday morning’s meeting that Herschberger Properties LLC, a mobile building manufacturer, receive a seven-year tax abatement for its business property and a five-year tax abatement for owner Samuel Herschberger’s personal property.
According to the tax abatement application, he plans to build a manufacturing plant for the production and distribution of mobile structures like sheds on Heckner Drive.
The application says he is a resident of Wolcottville and plans to invest $850,000 on constructing his building and $390,000 on machinery and equipment.
He plans to purchase equipment like saws, cordless power tools, tow trailers and a computer server.
Under the seven-year abatement for his building construction, he will receive $104,248 in tax savings over that period. In the five-year abatement for his personal property, he’ll receive $14,864 in tax savings.
Herschberger was in attendance when committee members were discussing the proposed abatement.
He writes in the application that the “investments will bring new, good-paying jobs to the community with a desirable, safe, family-friendly work environment that develops and rewards high quality carpentry and finishing skills, which are highly sought after by many local employers.”
“Local production is also likely to bring the development of a new, retail location to the community to support direct-to-consumer sales and service in the near future, adding more jobs,” he added.
He plans to start the projects in February and plans to finish in 2024.
Since the RDC gave a positive recommendation, his application will move forward to the Common Council to officially approve in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.