WOLF LAKE — The Enchanted Forest at Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College, near Wolf Lake, makes northern Indiana a bit more magical each autumn with night hikes on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the nature center. Children and their favorite adults are invited.
The Enchanted Forest will take place at Merry Lea’s Farmstead Barn Site, 2152 S. C.R. 425W, Albion. It does not require advance registration. Cost is $3.50 per person at the door.
Volunteers costumed as a variety of native animals talk with children about what their lives are like. The animals discuss favorite foods, fears, habitat and other aspects of their daily lives. Children’s questions provide the wild cards that keep actors doing their homework. The kerosene lanterns that the guides carry lend a sense of old-fashioned adventure to the event.
Merry Lea’s 2019 Enchanted Forest will feature a snapping turtle, American woodcock, coyote, garden spider, monarch butterfly, mouse, great horned owl and bullfrog. All of these animals are found on Merry Lea’s property.
Students in Merry Lea’s Master of Arts in Environmental Education program will portray the animals. The degree program includes study of environmental issues, natural history, leadership, pedagogy, land management and research methods. Merry Lea’s degree is distinctive in that it includes an international component in the Bahamas and can be completed within one calendar year.
Snacks and live music round out the evening. Guests waiting for a tour guide can sip hot cocoa while listening to a group from Goshen College that offers vocals, guitar and percussion in the style of a Latin coffeehouse jazz band.
Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College is an 1,189-acre nature preserve in north central Indiana, midway between Fort Wayne and Goshen. The center is known for its ecological diversity, its quality environmental education and its efforts in the area of sustainable building and land restoration. While prairies and woodlands are also part of the landscape, the diverse wetlands at Merry Lea are its greatest treasure. To learn more, see Merry Lea’s web site at http://www.goshen.edu/merrylea.
Goshen College, established in 1894, is a residential Christian liberal arts college rooted in the Anabaptist-Mennonite tradition. Visit www.goshen.edu for more information.
