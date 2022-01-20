CROMWELL — Cromwell town council members were thinking about spring Tuesday night when they approved a mowing contract of $12,400 for 2022 with Smith Lawn Care.
Discussion then turned to another warm-weather issues, the use of golf carts within the town’s limits. Town attorney Jay Rigdon had previously given golf cart ordinances from other towns, such as Milford, for council members to review in considering a golf cart ordinance for Cromwell.
Council members seemed open to permitting golf carts on town streets, but expressed concern about under-age drivers operating the carts.
Cromwell resident Devon Miller, a former council member who attends most council meetings, said golf carts and All-Terrain Vehicles should be prohibited on town streets. He said someone on an ATV recently drove through his property without his permission.
Cromwell will pursue the purchase of a 2019 Ford F-250 with a 2% loan from Campbell& Fetter Bank for a price not to exceed $53,000. The town will need to buy a snowplow to fit the truck, estimated to cost $8,500, in the future.
In other business, council members heard that the Indiana Department of Transportation is considering a second culvert replacement on S.R 5 within the town’s jurisdiction. INDOT is looking to replace the Solomon Creek culvert near the sewer lift station near West Noble in 2023 or 2024.
The town is already working with INDOT to replace a Jefferson Street culvert near the railroad tracks in town.
Both projects are funded by INDOT, but Cromwell will have to relocate its utilities and oversee the bidding and construction phases.
Josh Koontz of Astbury reported the good news that Cromwell is released from its agreed sewer order with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, a process that took the town more than two years to reach compliance.
“There should be a dance,” said Koontz, adding that the release from the order is a huge deal for the town.
Owners of three unmetered properties in town will soon get a letter with information about meter installation. The town supplies the water meters but the property owners will need to hire a plumber to install the meters. Owners may contact council president Jerry Pauley if they have questions about the letter.
Sparta Township Fire Department will test the town’s fire hydrants in March.
Council members took care of the usual list of repairs and maintenance items. The police department will list the Tahoe for sale at $975. The town will buy a waste pump for the wastewater treatment plant at a cost not to exceed $2,259,03. The exhaust tubes on the leaf vacuum machine will be replaced by Hoosier Hose.
