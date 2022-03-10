LIGONIER — The Noble County Department of Health will provide a childhood vaccine clinic at Ligonier Public Library for two days in March.
All routine childhood vaccines for children ages 2 month to 18 years will be available on Wednesday, March 23, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday from noon to 2 p.m.
The vaccines are free for Medicaid (Hoosier Healthwise) and most private health insurance holders. An optional $15 administrative fee for uninsured patients is requested but no required.
Call 260-636-2978 to make an appointment and request the Ligonier Public Library location. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments will be given priority.
