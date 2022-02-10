LIGONIER — “Honk!” waddles its way onto the theater-in-the-round stage Friday night at West Noble High School, when Theatre33 presents the musical journey of the Ugly Duckling at 7 p.m. Performances continue this weekend on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Admission is general seating. Tickets are $7 per person for adults; $6 per person for students; and preschool children are admitted free. The box office opens one hour before show time.
Amy Dreibelbis, a teacher at West Noble since 1997, said she chose “Honk!’ as this year’s musical because its message resonates clearly with children, teens and adults. The story’s theme pushes back against the judgment and shaming that people encounter in modern society, especially on social media.
“The message is that being different is OK,” she said. “Being different is good. In society now, people are judged.”
The round stage was constructed 15 years ago by a construction trades student, Ren Cripe. The stage is placed in the middle of the school’s cafetorium, with chairs on the floor on two sides and elevated seating on the third side.
The “pit band,” isn’t in an orchestra pit at all, but is elevated to the cafetorium stage above and behind the round center stage. Keyboardist Justin Lortie serves as the show’s musical director, with West Noble band director Alex Villalpondo on drums, JoNel Kurtz on piano, Corbin Keene on brass and woodwinds, and Matt Pysh on bass.
Sophomore Maddie Lazar plays Momma Duck, the Ugly Duckling’s overworked mother. She said she fell in love with theater in the fifth grade, and performed in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat” in sixth grade.
Lazar is also head costumer for the student-run production. She chose costumes for every character, revealing the character’s personality through the costume.
“I spend my free period to organize and get costumes and props ready,” she said.
Costumes in this production are “1950ish” with Momma Duck wearing an apron, the staple of every housewife in the era. Lazar also uses color choices to convey character traits.
Lazar admits that being in a lead role as well as head costumer is a lot of work. But she thinks it’s worth. It.
“It’s the most rewarding when Friday night comes, when everyone is on costumes and we’re all together,” she said.
Junior Abi Hawn has dual responsibilities, too. Hawn portrays the character of Cat and serves as the production’s choreographer. She tried out a couple of voices for her character and sings in the show.
“Cat is sly and scheming. I’m trying to eat Ugly,” she said.
Hawn has been a dancer since age 3 and takes classes at KCDC Studio in Ligonier. Her favorite style is clogging, but audiences won’t see that style in the show in the dance routines she developed and taught to the cast, including the elementary students.
“I looked at parts of the scripts and develop the steps by listening to the songs,” she said. “There’s a ballet part in the beginning and a jazz beat in the first song. And there is a tango in one number.”
She broke down the dance routines into segments to teach the steps to her fellow cast members.
Dreibelbis said West Noble doesn’t have theater education classes in its curriculum. After-school drama clubs channel some of that interest for students.
The technical crew includes, Emily Clouse, Ethan Wilkins, Nicholas Stoops, Isaac Mendoza, Graecyn Stoops, Xander Warren, Ellie Galindo and Andrea Warren.
