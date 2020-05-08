LIGONIER — A car chase Wednesday night resulting in shots fired at a police officer ended in two arrests.
Driver Nicholas T. Slabach, 23, and passenger Kyla J Slabach, 22, were arrested Wednesday night and are currently being held at the Elkhart County Jail with no bond.
At approximately 7:22 p.m., the pair began to run from police in Kendallville. A Ligonier Police officer found them, still driving, on 900 N, just north of Ligonier.
At one point during the pursuit, the pair exited their car, and Nicholas fired four shots at a police officer.
Then, the Slabachs ran away on foot, but were apprehended roughly a mile to a mile and a half from where they shot at the officer, Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer said.
Neither the officers nor the offending duo were hurt throughout the evening, Shearer said. No property was damaged from the gunfire.
“We’re very, very fortunate,” he said.
By the time the pursuit ended just northwest of New Paris, eight Ligonier police officers had responded.
“It was a callout situation,” Shearer said.
From what Shearer could tell, the motivation for running from police was possibly Nicholas’ criminal record, since he is a convicted felon who was on parole and had an expired driver’s license.
Nicholas now has new preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness with a firearm. Kyla also has preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement.
The Ligonier Police Department, Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Elkhart Sheriff’s Department, New Paris Fire Department, Indiana State Police, Avilla Police Department and Wolcottville Police Department all assisted with the pursuit or arrest.
