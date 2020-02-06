Saturday was a gray, wintry mix kind of day. Normally that would be a good day to stay indoors and do stuff around the house, but not this Saturday. The task at hand — shopping for a new vehicle to replace my wrecked Ford Explorer.
Readers of this column may remember that a pickup truck hit my Explorer head-on in December. She was totaled in the collision, but amazingly, I walked away with only bruises.
I’ve reported on a few accidents over the years, but have never been involved in one. No one, including me, ever thinks about what happens after the tow truck hauls the wreckage away.
For one thing, it’s a major inconvenience. My Explorer served as the “good” family vehicle when my husband Lowell and I went somewhere together, and it was my ride to work. Work takes me all over Noble County, so I can’t do my job without reliable transportation.
With the Explorer out for the count, there’s two options: Lowell’s Ford F-150 pickup, which he uses as his work and farm truck, or Big Red, the Ford F-450 diesel behemoth that pulls the 20-foot trailer to haul our Belgian draft horses.
There isn’t a clean spot anywhere in Lowell’s pickup, so good luck keeping my work clothes clean. Big Red is massive, a bouncy ride when it’s not pulling the horse trailer or weighed down by big hay bales.
The choice was obvious: Lowell cleaned the pickup and I took over driving it. He moved into Big Red’s driver’s seat.
Vehicle shopping has always been an adventure for us because of our height difference. He’s 6 feet, 3 inches tall and I’m not.
Our basic requirements are seats and mirrors that adjust in every direction, enough head-and-shoulder room for him, and running boards for me if I can’t climb high enough to get in.
I couldn’t believe my luck when we arrived at the dealership. There in the parking lot is the little sister of the damaged Explorer, five years younger and in the same shade of blue, just waiting for a test drive.
Technology changes a lot in five years, though. I thought I was firing up an aircraft.
A tablet screen occupied the spot on the dash where the radio and the small touchscreen used to be. The tablet has settings for every conceivable function, some of which I didn’t know I needed.
The steering wheel was speckled with twice as many buttons as the 2015, and was heated to boot. The turn signal and wiper levers had more icons, presumably because each lever does more things.
Other things were missing. No ignition key — replaced by a fob and a push button. The gear shift was gone, replaced by a wimpy dial on the console. No speedometer needle on the dash display — it’s replaced by a LED number display in a 48-point font that makes it hard to ignore. No buttons on the radio to program with my favorite stations — somewhere in the tablet is a setting for that, I presume.
A new car caution here: be careful what button you touch. On the test drive, I accidentally bumped a button somewhere and the driver’s seat started to massage my spine. Rollers in the seat slowly kneaded my backside up and down, a weird sensation for sure.
What focus group told Ford Motor Company that a seat massage — while you’re driving — is a gotta-have feature?
The flip side of all the tech gizmos is the sticker shock of the price increase in five years. Does having technology for its own sake, because we can, ever reach a point where its benefit doesn’t outweigh the ridiculous cost?
As a Boomer kid, I dreamed of having a flying George Jetson car in my lifetime. I don’t think the Explorer flies, but maybe I haven’t yet found that button.
