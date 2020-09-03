LIGONIER — With body cameras coming to Ligonier, Police Chief and Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer is working on translating how they will work in the small west-side city.
However, whether it’s in small cities like Ligonier or larger ones like Fort Wayne, accountability in policing is the same.
Sitting on the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy’s training board, Shearer knows this, and with recent calls for reform in policing, he admits he’s had to choose what’s best for his city over his personal opinion.
“I was one of these guys (who felt) that an officer’s testimony still means something, and that’s what we’re going to go by,” Shearer said. “I can’t let my personal feelings take away from protecting.”
In a recent Common Council meeting, Shearer asked the board to approve a lease of body cameras for five years to the tune of $176,255 total, which was approved unanimously.
Now, Shearer is working on a policy to guide use of the body cameras in his department.
The department doesn’t draw up it’s own policy from scratch — right now, Shearer is requesting policies to serve as a model for what they can do with body cameras in Ligonier.
These model policies are pieced together from what has worked for other departments, and what has been tested in the Supreme Court.
And though Shearer is looking to implement officers with body cameras before the end of the year, he’s not going to do so without a policy in place.
“There’ll be a policy put in place before we put these things out in the field,” he said.
Not only will full-time officers utilize the cameras, but part-time as well, a part of the workforce Ligonier City Police relies on heavily.
As far as the technology itself, the body cameras Ligonier is leasing activate on their own most of the time, such as when an officer takes a gun out of their holster, falls down or begins running.
Officers can turn their cameras on — which will be sewn into their uniforms — with two taps on the device.
They can turn them off, as well, an action Shearer anticipates will be detailed in the department’s upcoming policy.
And, it’s unreasonable to expect that the equipment will work all the time with no issues, ever. When something does go wrong with technology, Shearer said he expects his officers to write detailed reports of their policing when the camera was turned off.
In addition to body cameras, other policing under scrutiny right now include no-knock warrants and use-of-force policies, both of which Shearer said he doesn’t see being an issue for his department.
“We’re not in litigation at this time and haven’t been over our use-of-force policy,” Shearer said.
In his time as chief, Shearer said he couldn’t remember an instance locally where a no-knock warrant was used. He said his department’s use-of-force policy currently did not need to be revised.
“Believe me, me and my law enforcement colleagues, we’re all for reform,” Shearer said. “I mean, if we can make something better law enforcement policy wise to better serve our citizens, we’re for it. We’re not against it, but we’re not going to make ridiculous decisions for sometimes ridiculous requests.”
