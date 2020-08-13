LIGONIER — Ligonier’s three tax increment financing (TIF) districts aim to support industry and community development in tandem.
Now, with a set amount of money going to the city’s trails out of the TIF funds, that community piece might be a bit stronger.
Ligonier’s redevelopment commission voted Wednesday to allow $50,000 per year of the Warren TIF, which covers downtown and the industrial park, to be set aside for the trails.
The city’s TIF districts also funded half of the future fire station’s bonds, plus directly serve residents with facade grants and sidewalk grants.
The two other TIF districts, Tenneco and Guardian, capture the value from the Tenneco plant, Guardian Automotive and Carlex Glass.
The Warren TIF has also helped fund the Elkhart river wall, city hall’s parking lot and the horse parking lot.
One property that falls in the city’s TIF districts is the American Legion, which is in the process of utilizing Ligonier’s facade grant program to get a new sign out front.
Building and Zoning Administrator Earle Franklin came to the commission to relay that the Legion had run into a snag in their plans, however.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company that the Legion wants to construct their sign has told them they can’t get electrical parts quickly enough to meet the deadline for the grant.
The redevelopment commission approved an extension for the Legion, which didn’t know how long it would be before it had parts for the sign.
