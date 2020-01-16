This time of year, my heart really goes out to fitness club employees.
Like many people, I’ve started frequenting my local Planet Fitness in Fort Wayne more often in the new year.
I go not necessarily just to lose weight, though that wouldn’t be an unwelcome side effect. I find working out helps improve my self-esteem and keep quarter-life crisis anxiety at bay.
Last year, however, was the first time I had joined a gym outside of the rec at Ball State.
And I must say, I was truly unprepared for the new year rush. Get ready for complaints.
I decided to go last week after I got off work, pulling up around 5:30 p.m.
Mistake number one.
There were not any free spaces in the parking lot. Not a single one.
When someone finally left, and I stole their spot, I climbed out of my car and walked through the double doors.
It. Was. Packed. The cardio machines were just as occupied as the parking lot.
Usually when I go to the gym, I walk or run a couple of miles on the treadmill and then I lift for upper body, lower body or core on an alternating basis.
Mistake number two: thinking I could get a good treadmill.
Now, look. I’m picky about which treadmill I use. I don’t want anyone on either side of me, and I also choose a machine near the front doors in the winter so the cool air keeps me from overheating.
The only treadmill I could find was sandwiched between two people, one of which thought it was a good idea to bring free weights on the treadmill and do overhead presses while she was walking.
And yes, she was grunting with each press, something that I explicitly signed up with Planet Fitness to avoid.
I was also glad I had headphones on, since she was talking the ear off of the man who was on the treadmill next to her, who obviously did not know her, and asking where certain machines were and how he thought she should complete her workout.
So, once I was sufficiently sweaty, I wiped down my machine and headed toward the weights.
It was my favorite day: leg day. I usually do the quad curl first, but there was someone on the one machine my Planet Fitness had.
That’s fine, I thought. I’ll do leg press for a bit, then come back.
So, I did that. She was still there and not working out. She had been sitting on the machine for a while.
I did some calf exercises and waited for her to leave. It had been 10 minutes and she had not done a single rep. What was she doing?
I’m all for taking a breather between reps and checking your phone, but this was starting to get silly.
I was about to break one of the unspoken rules of the gym and ask when she would be done with the machine when a guy who wasn’t in workout clothes came in, gave her a kiss and they left together.
Why? Why would you hog a machine from a packed gym and not even use it?
Honestly, I’m fortunate I can afford a cheap gym membership, and other people being around me only slightly inconvenienced me.
But goodness, when I’m running and sweating and it sucks, the last thing I want is someone next to me who is not at the gym to work out, or disrupting others in the process.
