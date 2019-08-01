LIGONIER — There’s no right or wrong answer when it comes to making your own scent, according to Renee Gabet.
And she would know. Celebrating her eighth year in the Annie Oakley perfumery studio in Ligonier, the CEO has people come in and mix tester fragrances all day long.
Last week, during the business’ anniversary week, Gabet hosted tours of fragrance sampling.
It’s less of a walking tour, and more of a journey of the senses. As people sat in the middle of the studio, Gabet spritzed her handmade fragrance over them, describing the ingredients, where they came from and what it’s like to bottle them.
For one tour, Gabet described how perfumes have a mixture of fragrance notes, with the woody smells like frankincense and vanilla laying down a base, middle notes building the body of the scent and top notes greeting the nose first.
“The top notes are very volatile and they dry down quickly,” Gabet said.
While putting her scents on display for the tour, Gabet used lavender, frankincense and mint from Indiana.
All of her fragrances are plant-based and scented with essential oils, and her mixtures and perfumes are designed completely by her.
This business, however, didn’t fall into her lap. Although the studio is eight years old, Gabet has operated Annie Oakley since the 1980s.
Earlier in her life, Gabet designed jewelry, until a customer told her she should seriously consider making her own fragrance.
Perfume was something that had always interested Gabet, from the time she was 7 years old in a department store with her mother. As her mom would go to look at lingerie, Gabet would chat with the women working the perfume counter.
“I had the staff’s undivided attention, because I was the only person there,” she said.
She would build connections and buy perfume materials while traveling to buy metal for her jewelry, and her collection began to grow. Soon, she had her own perfumery and was designing fragrances of her own.
In one of their travels, she and her husband traveled to Chicago to go to an auction of a perfumery that was closing. While there, other perfumers from around the world recognized her, and told her that she was the only perfumer left in the United States.
To Gabet’s knowledge, she remains the only one of her trade in the nation.
Now, Annie Oakley is one of the only retailers that makes perfumes for cowboys and cowgirls, besides Stetson.
Gabet said she didn’t design the brand with this opportunity in the market in mind. Instead, the inspiration came from visiting her brother in New York City’s Greenwich Village where, at the time, punk fashion and attitude was all the rage.
She realized she wanted to go in the opposite direction, and looked to the character and real-life Annie Oakley. Oakley, who, in her show, was also a designer and traded with Native Americans, and in her actual life, advocated for women’s rights to fight in wars, stood out.
“It just fit,” Gabet said.
Luckily for Gabet, the Annie Oakley trademark became public domain just three months before she thought of the brand. But it didn’t feel right to claim the legacy just for herself.
So, she flew out and met with Western star Roy Rogers at his home.
“We cried. We laughed,” Gabet said. “He was truly everything we thought he was in the ’50s,”
And in the end, he gave his blessing for Gabet to use the Annie Oakley moniker.
With five kids, it wasn’t easy to get her business off the ground and carve a market out for herself. So how did she do it?
“I have no idea,” she said with a laugh.
But she does know a couple of things that helped. Putting her children first and remaining active in her church and community were always balanced with paying attention to her business.
Sometimes, that balance looked like stirring a pot of chili while talking to a supplier on the phone.
“I just weaved it in,” Gabet said. “I didn’t really have a personal life. I was a mother and a businesswoman.”
Is there a secret to building a business like she did? Not really, Gabet said, but she did have a nugget of advice.
“The key thing is to get a good night’s sleep,” she said.
