GARRETT — St. Martin’s Healthcare offers in-person and phone visits, and telemedicine options for uninsured and underinsured patients in DeKalb and Noble counties. St. Martin’s Healthcare, Inc. provides quality medical and dental care for acute and chronic conditions, optometry, mental health, and medication assistance services.
It is the mission of St. Martin’s Healthcare Services to offer quality healthcare to those individuals without the means to provide for themselves. In this, the clinic strives to help maintain the physical, psychological, emotional, and spiritual health of our community.
All visits, whether in person or on the phone, are by appointment only to keep patients and staff safe.
St. Martin’s medical hours are: Mondays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon for mental health and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays, 0 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for mental health; and Fridays are closed.
Dental hours are: Mondays, 9 a.m., to noon; Tuesdays, closed; Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon, when available.
Ample time is taken between in-person patient visits for cleaning and disinfecting. Patients are asked to bring and wear masks for their visits. Call 260-357-0077 for an appointment time.
Patients may call and request telehealth services at 260-357-0077. St. Martin’s Healthcare offers telehealth visits over the phone or through secure video conferencing software.
New patients should bring the necessary documentation with them for their first appointment.
All patients will received text message and phone call appointment reminders.
Patients with transportation challenges may call the clinic at 260-357-0077 to discuss virtual service options and transportation support. Transportation supports are given out on a case-by-case basis.
Patients are asked to please call to cancel and/or reschedule appointments 24 hours in advance.
