LIGONIER — The Ligonier Public Library has free passes to the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis, available to patrons with a library card. Passes are good for one week and gives access to the Time Travelers program, a reciprocal network of historical museums, sites and societies.
The Eiteljorg preserves Native American history and artifacts, and has areas of interest for all ages.
Novel Points Book Club
Adult readers may pick up a copy of “The Atomic City Girls” by Janet Beard at the adult circulation desk as the book choice for May. The book discussion takes place Monday at 5 p.m.
In November 1944, 18-year-old June boards an unmarked bus, destined for a city that doesn’t officially exist, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. There she joins hundreds of other women in operating massive machines for an unknown purpose except to help with the war. The women can ask no questions and reveal nothing to outsiders.
Across town, African-American construction worker Joe Brewer knows nothing about the government’s plans except that his new job pays enough to make it worth leaving his family behind for now.
A breach in security will intertwine his fate with June’s search for answers. When the bombing of Hiroshima shines a light on the truth about Oak Ridge, June must confront her own ideals about loyalty, patriotism and war.
Children’s programs
Fairy Doors: Children can decorate a fairy door to set up at home during a program today at 4:30 p.m. Registration is required; all supplies are provided.
Frog Game: Kids can create their own flying and catching frog game on May 27 at 4:30 p.m. Registration is required.
Storytime: Storytime is held every Wednesday at 11 a.m. and is social distanced. Masks are required for anyone age 8 and older. Registration is required.
