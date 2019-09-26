CROMWELL — The Cromwell Days Festival is starting a new tradition this year, moving to a cooler-weather fall fest instead of sweltering dates in July. The revamped festival opens Friday for the weekend.
Another Cromwell tradition has also moved to the new season. For years, family members of Sandy and Phillip C. Hunter have painted the couple’s porch steps on North Jefferson Street to reflect the theme of that year’s Cromwell Days. The 2018 proch theme was a pork barbecue. The 2017 artwork marked a daughter’s 25th class reunion.
The artwork is always finished before Cromwell Days, when several of the couple’s grown children return home for the festival.
“Gracie, Kenzie and Kassie did the painting,” Sandy Hunter said of her daughters. “It’s our family tree.”
Sandy, who has lived most of her life in Cromwell, and Phillip, from Ligonier, have been married for 32 years. The couple added her two daughters to his daughter and three sons and raised the blended brood in Cromwell. The grown children visit frequently and the family has expanded to include 15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a great-grandchild on the way.
The family tree has taken on a deeper meaning in this year’s artwork, in addition to the change to a fall theme.
“Phillip was diagnosed in December with stage 4 liver cancer and esophageal cancer,” Sandy said. “He is a veteran. The family did research and is behind his cure.”
Two of their children and three grandchildren are vegans, Sandy said, and they were interested in finding alternative treatments to supplement Phillip’s chemotherapy. They discovered Liquid Hope, a whole-foods organic meal replacement and feeding tube system that supplies additional nutrition for healing.
Sandy said Phillip is responding well to the regimen. His scans show that the cancer has decreased and he is regaining some of the weight and strength he lost.
Sandy said Phillip’s diagnosis reminded them all of how important family is, so they chose the family tree for this year’s Cromwell Days art. The tree starts with Sandy and Phillip at the base of the trunk, with branches and fall-colored leaves for each family member winding up the steps.
“The red leaves are the kids, the orange leaves are the grandkids and the light orange are the great-grandkids. There’s a leaf for the baby coming, too,” Sandy said.
Lines of a poem are painted on each step over a blue background:
“We’ve had some good times,
Got through the bad times.
The sound of laughter
always covers up the sad times.
Strong as an oak,
Solid as a hickory,
That’s a love made
in the shade of our family tree.”
