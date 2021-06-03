KIMMELL — A brisk wind blew across the Sparta Cemetery Monday morning as about 50 people — adults and children — gathered in the new section west of U.S. 33 to honor veterans of all wars.
Commander Nathan Denton of West Noble American Legion Post 243 led the service, which would be repeated two more times in Ligonier, at Oak Park Cemetery and on the Martin Street Bridge for those lost at sea.
The Sparta Cemetery service began at 10 a.m., followed by the Oak Park Cemetery Service at 11 a.m. and the bridge service at noon.
Denton said veterans have given a great example of a life of service and sacrifice, even to the ultimate sacrifice of life itself. He said everyone has the opportunity to serve their country in whatever ways they can.
“Let us pledge anew our patriotic service,” Denton said. “Let us consecrate ourselves to emulate their sacrifice.”
The Rev. Jean Ness, pastor of the Ligonier United Methodist Church, touched on the naval service of her father in her devotional. She acknowledged the value of veterans’ contributions to the American way of life and said she was a beneficiary of the privilege of living in a free society.
“Jesus said, ‘Greater love has no man who has laid down his life for another,’” she said before offering prayer.
Ness said everyone is called by God to live honorably and to remember what these men and women have given.
Two Scout troops, Scouts BSA Troop 102 and Cub Scout Pack 3102, participated in each cemetery service by laying flowers at the base of the flagpole, carrying an American flag at half-staff.
At the Martin Street bridge, Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel tossed a colorful wreath of flowers into the Elkhart River to honor all those buried at sea. The flowers quickly disappeared from sight as the river carried them downstream.
Denton shared his experience of witnessing a burial at sea during his U.S. Navy service. He said the entire ship was called to attention during the burial. He never forgot how he felt to see a casket or cremains slip away into the ocean’s abyss.
“This ceremony is a little different,” he said. “There are no markers for those who died at sea.”
