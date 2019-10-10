LIGONIER — Guitarist Raven Slone’s vocal solo of “Don’t Give Up on Me” earned him first place in West Noble High School’s 52nd annual homecoming talent show Oct. 2. Slone tossed his hat to an adoring audience, which clapped in time during the Andy Grammer song.
The coveted prize? A 1978 world globe showing outdated boundaries for countries, including the former Soviet Union.
Two acts tied for second place honors. Tiffany Walton, wearing a headband with glittery cat ears, sang “Cups (When I’m Gone)” to tie with the duet of Andrew Shaw and Logan Jacobs, on guitar and drums, performing “Radioactive.”
Pianist Bethany Trinklein captured the third place award with her solo of “Hallellujah” by Leonard Cohen that hushed the crowd and had them singing along with the chorus.
But perhaps the most creative act in the show was “Questionable Kazooin’” by Abby Hawn. Hawn soared through a unique and impressive rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen to thunderous applause from the audience.
Other solo and duet performers were Uma Bair, Winston Deel, America Solis, Lira Eicher, Cassidy Ousley and Amelea Looney, Misty Hernandez and Eion Fuleki.
West Noble band director Tony Pawliki served as master of ceremonies for the talent show, a homecoming tradition. The Charger choir opened the show with “Listen to the Music.”
Athletic Director Tom Schermerhorn and his dog, “Lilly,” made a slice of cheese disappear in the first of several remarkable magic tricks by faculty members.
Each class also had a group skit. The sophomore skit, about choices for college and career, was judged as best one of the night. The freshmen skit was about memorizing lines for the talent show, and the junior skit was full of advice about “What Underclassmen Should Not Do” with no offense to the seniors present. The senior skit closed out the program with a reflective look back on four years at the high school.
