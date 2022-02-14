LIGONIER — The highway that runs south of Ligonier may be getting an upgrade in the future.
The state department of transportation has been in talks with city officials about adding passing lanes on U.S. 33 from the area south of Kimmell between C.R. 100N and C.R. 200N.
INDOT plans to begin the process of bidding for the project in December 2024.
“The purpose of the project is to improve safety for motorists and to reduce the accident rate related to head-on crashes from vehicles attempting to pass slower vehicles,” said Hunter Petroviak, public relations director for the Northeast District at INDOT, in an email.
INDOT currently has plans to shift U.S. 33 to the east between C.R. 100N and C.R. 200N, which he said will minimize the impacts to the nearby Kimmell House historic property.
Their recommendation is to move the edge of its travel lanes east and use the existing right-of-way for the construction limits so that the trees and embankment in front of the Kimmell House will not be disturbed.
U.S. 33 has been known for having vehicle accidents in the past. A person crashed their vehicle on the road on Jan. 17 after a thin layer of ice formed on it, leading the driver to lose control and flip their vehicle over.
The added passing lanes will an estimated 1 mile in total length.
Mayor Patty Fisel said she has not seen the official plans for the project yet since it is still in the early planning stages.
“My contact from INDOT told me it will be a mile long and my main question to them was concerning the intersection on S.R. 5, U.S. 6 and U.S. 33,” she said.
She believes this will definitely help especially since there have been several accidents in that area.
“Anyone who drives down that road knows how dangerous it can be during times of bad weather,” she added.
She’s happy to see INDOT is making the effort to address the issue.
Since the project is still preliminary, it can be subject to changes.
INDOT typically schedules projects years out due to the amount of pre-construction work that needs to be done and the coordinate funding across hundreds of projects across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.