Pioneer festival seeks volunteers
LIGONIER — The Stone’s Trace Historical Society needs adult volunteers for its two-day Pioneer Festival, Sept. 7 and 8, at Stone’s Trace Historic Site, U.S. 33 and S.R. 5, two miles south of Ligonier.
Volunteers will assist with various tasks during the 46th annual festival, which celebrates pioneer history through crafts, demonstrations, performances, food and the Stone’s Trace Regulators Rendezvous.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the festival may call historical society member Janet Sweeney at 856-2666.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.