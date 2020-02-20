LIGONIER — With another year, another handful of West Noble performers have qualified to compete at the state level.
Earlier this month, 68 high school students performed at district-level ISSMA Solo and Ensemble contest. Forty-five of them performed a state-qualifying piece.
Of those, 19 students earned a gold rating for their performance and will be performing at the state level.
The state solo and ensemble performances will be scheduled throughout the day Feb. 29 at North Central High School in Indianapolis.
The following roster are West Noble students who participated in the district-level solo and ensemble contest.
- Andy Keck
- Isaac Black
- Ricky Hicks
- Andrew Minnick
- Dylan Kuhn
- Marisol Macias Lara
- Perla Canul
- Sammantha Carrizales
- Zach Elswick
- Eion Fuleki
- Sarah Roque
- Megan Saggars
- Andrew Shaw
- Lily Stoops
- Isaac Mendoza
- Becca Kathary
- Isabella Nickolson
- Noemi Salas
- Aneth Delgado
- Ally Eash
- Jemimah Herrera
- Alex Lopez
- Jackie Mayorga
- Bethany Trinklein
- Wes Shaw
- Trenton Kuhn
- Saleh Lewis
- Luis Quezada
- Isaias Roque
- Kennidy Doege
- Valerie Herrera
- Ana Landeros
- Makenna Nichols
- Ximena Pedroza
- Veronica Ramirez
- Tristan Sherman
- Cristian Mendoza
- Bergen Tom
- Dan Moreno
- Logan Jacobs
- JJ Jacobs
- Nicolas Malagon
- Isiah Pena
- Justin Ownes
- Josh Ness
- Alex Tom
- Angela Pena
- Adamaris Silva
- Taytlynn Forrer
- Abby Walters
- Alex Yepez
- Gerladine Lucero
- Leanett Campos
- Emily Clouse
- Kayla Villegas
- Isaac Porter
- Gavin Johnson
- Daniel Guyas
- Naomie Perry
- Javier Cadena
- Juan Ruvalcaba
- Matthew Flores
- Ignacio Lopez
- Victor Ramirez
- Jeremyah James
- AJ Miller
