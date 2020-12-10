LIGONIER — Annie Oakley Perfumery might be known for its fragrances, but the company is garnering recognition for doing its part to combat the spread of COVID-19, one bottle of hand sanitizer at a time.
The family-owned enterprise, located in Ligonier, was recently approved and added to Indiana’s Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Directory, a list designed to connect Hoosiers wishing to purchase PPE while supporting local businesses with vendors headquartered or incorporated in Indiana.
Inclusion in the directory is based on a number of requirements. Vendors must be able to fulfill orders within two business days of receiving an order and offer free shipping to Indiana businesses and schools, among other criteria. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation is responsible for vetting all vendors.
Currently, Annie Oakley is one of only nine companies in the state listed as an approved hand sanitizer vendor.
The perfumery’s decision to begin producing hand sanitizer came during the early days of the pandemic in March, when Renee Gabet, the company’s founder, saw a need for hand sanitizer that didn’t feel sticky when applied or carry a noxious odor.
After stopping at a CVS in Florida, where she was residing at the time, and picking up a generic brand of hand sanitizer, Gabet took one look at the bottle’s ingredients label before deciding there was a business opportunity.
“I thought ‘we can do this better,’” she said. “It doesn’t have to be like this. The reason (some) hand sanitizers smell bad is because they aren’t using good alcohol. Well, we’re a perfumery, we have premium alcohol.”
So the longtime perfumer set about designing a new formula, combining the 80% Midwest grain alcohol base Annie Oakley uses in its perfumes with a superior moisturizing agent. The result is a topical, fast-acting antiseptic solution that mustered approval from the state of Indiana.
Gabet says her inspiration to create the product came from her desire to make sure that the three of her children who work in healthcare, and countless others medical and first responders, have access to a disinfectant to help protect themselves so they can continue to care for others.
“It’s important to have a good product that doesn’t crack their hands because they have to use it over and over again — sometimes 20 or 30 times a day,” she said.
Although Annie Oakley was just added to the directory recently, they have actually been producing and shipping the hand sanitizer since April. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department was among the first local entities to get a shipment from the initial batch.
“We wanted to get it out to the healthcare workers and first responders first before we gave it to our stores and launched it to consumers, because they are the ones who are most in need of it,” Gabet said.
Now, sales are open to the public. Retailers can place wholesale orders by using the link on the Indiana PPE Directory website, while individuals can place online orders at AnnieOakley.com.
