KENDALLVILLE — Life and Family Services will host the Chick-Fil-A food truck as a community event on Wednesday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its location, 201 S. Park Ave. The organization is celebrating its 35th anniversary.
The truck’s menu will offer the original Chick-Fil-A sandwich, spicy sandwich, chicken nuggets and waffle potato fries. The meal option includes, meat, waffle potatoes fries and a soft drink.
Customers should enter the Kendallville Public Library’s north entrance off of Park Avenue and walk up to order.
A pork burger sale this week is a fundraiser for Life and Family Services.
The First Christian Church youth group will sell pork burgers Friday, starting at 11 a.m. at The Community Learning Center. The proceeds will go to Life and Family Services.
Life and Family Services provides pregnancy and parenting resources for young parents at its Pregnancy and Parenting Resource Center and B.A.B.E. store in Kendallville, the only such store in Noble County.
The organization has met with 1,563 clients in the past five years and made 7,305 visits. Clients may utilize the organization’s education and health care services to earn vouchers that can be used to buy new or gently used baby items in the B.A.B.E. (Bed and Britches Etc.) store onsite. The store has infant items such as diapers, wipes, clothing, furniture and equipment.
The organization provided online education to clients even before the pandemic, which did not create a decrease in the number of clients participating in the program. The center provided curbside service and continued education, both online and in person, during the COVID-19 challenges in order to meet the needs of its clients.
Jamie Eymer joined Life and Family Services March 4 as its fundraising and marketing coordinator.
(0) comments
